March 9 Origin Enterprises Plc:
* Acquired 100 per cent interest in digital agricultural
services group, Resterra Group
* Deal for an initial cash consideration of GBP 11.4 million
* Origin enterprises-additional contingent deferred
consideration of up to GBP 4.8 million will be payable based
upon achievement of specific profit targets
* Deal funded from existing bank facilities, is expected to
be earnings enhancing in first full year of ownership
