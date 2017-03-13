FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2017 / 7:11 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Oriola-KD and Kesko to establish chain of health, beauty and wellbeing stores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Oriola KD Oyj:

* Says Oriola and Kesko to establish chain of health, beauty and wellbeing stores across Finland

* Parties to establish joint venture company, both having 50 pct ownership

* First stores and online store will be opened during fall 2017, target is to open total of 15 stores by end of year

* Parties will make total investment of about 25 million euros ($26.77 million) in new company

* Establishment of joint venture company is subject to approval of competition authorities which is expected to be completed no later than Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9338 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

