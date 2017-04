April 6 ORION OYJ

* ORION DIAGNOSTICA INITIATES CO-OPERATION NEGOTIATIONS CONCERNING 14 PERSONS IN OULU

* ORION DIAGNOSTICA INITIATES CO-OPERATION NEGOTIATIONS CONCERNING 14 PERSONS IN OULU

* OPERATIONS OF ORION DIAGNOSTICA OY IN CURRENT PREMISES WILL END BY END OF SEPTEMBER 2017 AT LATEST.

* NEGOTIATIONS CONCERN 14 EMPLOYEES.

* SHOULD REDUNDANCIES OCCUR, EMPLOYER WOULD, ACCORDING TO A PRELIMINARY ESTIMATE, GIVE NOTICES DURING 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)