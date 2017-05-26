FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 26, 2017 / 12:40 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Orion Energy Systems says CEO John Scribante has left company

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Orion Energy Systems Inc

* Says as part of this management restructuring, chief executive officer, John Scribante, has left company

* Says current board chair, Mike Altschaefl, has assumed chief executive officer role

* Says co's previously scheduled May 26, 2017 earnings call is being temporarily postponed

* Orion Energy Systems - call postponed to allow co's management team to provide more specific details on its goals and objectives for fiscal 2018

* Says new earnings call date and time will be announced in near future

* Orion Energy Systems - Mike Potts and Marc Meade, both current exec vice presidents, have primary responsibility for substantially reducing co's cost structure and for streamlining operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

