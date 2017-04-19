FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Orion Engineered Carbons confirms 2017 guidance, announces expectations for Q1 2017
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2017 / 10:33 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Orion Engineered Carbons confirms 2017 guidance, announces expectations for Q1 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Orion Engineered Carbons SA:

* Confirms guidance for 2017 and announces expectations for first quarter 2017 and earnings and conference call date

* Estimates that adjusted EBITDA for Q1 of 2017 will be in range of EUR58 to EUR59 million

* Revenue and volume for quarter expected to be in range of EUR303m to EUR305m and 274 thousand metric tons to 276 thousand metric tons

* Company also confirms its previous full-year 2017 EBITDA guidance of EUR220 to EUR240 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.