BRIEF-Orion Engineered Carbons SA says revenue is expected to be in range of EUR 295 mln-EUR 305 mln for three month ended June 30
July 25, 2017 / 8:30 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Orion Engineered Carbons SA says revenue is expected to be in range of EUR 295 mln-EUR 305 mln for three month ended June 30

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Orion Engineered Carbons Sa

* Orion Engineered Carbons SA - revenue is expected to be in the range of EUR 295 million to eur 305 million for three month period ended June 30, 2017‍​

* Orion Engineered Carbons SA - adjusted EBITDA is expected to be EUR 57 million to eur 59 million for three month ended June 30, 2017‍​

* Orion Engineered Carbons SA - volume is expected to be 260 thousand metric tons to 270 thousand metric tons for 3 month ended June 30‍​

* Orion Engineered Carbons SA - also confirms its previous full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance of eur 220 million to EUR 240 million Source text: (bit.ly/2eLMVvh) Further company coverage:

