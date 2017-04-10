FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Orion Group Holdings Inc announces acquisition of Tony Bagliore Concrete Inc
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2017 / 8:13 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Orion Group Holdings Inc announces acquisition of Tony Bagliore Concrete Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Orion Group Holdings Inc:

* Orion Group Holdings Inc announces acquisition of central texas concrete construction contractor

* Orion Group Holdings Inc - deal for $6 million in cash

* Orion Group Holdings Inc - deal for $6 million

* Orion Group Holdings Inc- believe TBC will be neutral to slightly accretive to 2017 earnings

* Orion Group Holdings - sellers have an opportunity to earn additional $2 million over three year period based on achievement of certain financial targets

* Orion Group Holdings Inc says acquisition of Tony Bagliore Concrete Inc

* Orion Group Holdings Inc- will rebrand TBC as TAS commercial concrete and operate under one common brand for commercial concrete segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.