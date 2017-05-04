BRIEF-Orion Group Q1 loss per share $0.07

May 4 (Reuters) - Orion Group Holdings Inc:

* Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.07

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Affirming ebitda growth guidance for full year 2017

* Orion Group Holdings Inc - believe tbc will be neutral to slightly accretive to 2017 earnings

* Orion Group Holdings - backlog as of march 31, 2017 was about $395 million, which compares with backlog under contract at march 31, 2016 of about $385 million

* Qtrly contract revenues were $138.8 million, an increase of 7.0 pct, as compared to revenues of $129.6 million