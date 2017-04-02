FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Orion Health Group FY2017 Update
April 2, 2017 / 9:46 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Orion Health Group FY2017 Update

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Orion Health Group Ltd

* Forecast fy2017 operating revenue is now between $194 million and $200 million

* Full year 2017 net loss before income tax is expected to be between $32 million and $38 million

* Ffy2017 revenue is now forecast to be a decrease on fy2016 in gaap terms

* Expect to see year on year revenue growth in constant currency terms, albeit modest in fy2017

* Ongoing management of costs allows orion health to continue to target a move into profitability during fy2018

* Closing cash position is now expected to be $2 million to $6 million in fy2017

* Previously provided guidance to market that it expects to reach break even during fy2018, this guidance remains unchanged

* Working capital facilities remain in place with asb bank who remain committed to orion health

* Current discussions with additional investors are confidential

* A number of contracts that were expected to close before end of fy2017 did not do so

* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

