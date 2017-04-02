BRIEF-Orion Health Group FY2017 Update

April 3 (Reuters) - Orion Health Group Ltd
* Forecast fy2017 operating revenue is now between $194 million and $200 million
* Full year 2017 net loss before income tax is expected to be between $32 million and $38 million
* Ffy2017 revenue is now forecast to be a decrease on fy2016 in gaap terms
* Expect to see year on year revenue growth in constant currency terms, albeit modest in fy2017
* Ongoing management of costs allows orion health to continue to target a move into profitability during fy2018
* Closing cash position is now expected to be $2 million to $6 million in fy2017
* Previously provided guidance to market that it expects to reach break even during fy2018, this guidance remains unchanged
* Working capital facilities remain in place with asb bank who remain committed to orion health
* Current discussions with additional investors are confidential
* A number of contracts that were expected to close before end of fy2017 did not do so
