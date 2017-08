April 18 (Reuters) - Orion Health Group Ltd-

* Signed a five-year license agreement with dorset county council in england valued at nz$9.34 million

* Portion of this contract will be recognised in FY2017 with majority of revenues to be earned in following periods

* Dorset Care Council has purchased Orion Health's Amadeus Precision Medicine Platform with additional applications