May 30 (Reuters) - Orion Health Group Ltd

* FY operating loss of NZ$33 mln, representing a NZ$22 mln improvement from FY2016

* FY operating revenue of NZ$199 mln which is a 4 pct decrease from FY2016

* Announced it is undertaking a NZ$32 mln rights offer for new shares at NZ$0.90 on a 2 for 9 basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: