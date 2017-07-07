UPDATE 1-Austria plans to end Eurofighter programme early amid row with Airbus
* Austria wants to phase in replacement of fleet in 2020 (Adds source, Airbus comments, details, background)
July 7 Orix Corp:
* Orix Corp files for potential shelf of senior debt securities; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Agilent Technologies acquires Raman Spectroscopy innovator, Cobalt Light Systems