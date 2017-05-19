FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 19, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Orkla buys Danish personal care company Riemann Holding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Orkla Asa:

* Orkla Care has signed and closed an agreement to purchase 100% of the shares in the Danish company Riemann Holding A/S

* The company will be consolidated into Orkla’s financial statements as from 1 June 2017.

* The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

* In 2016, Riemann had a reported turnover of DKK 133.5 million (approx. NOK 168 million) and EBITDA of DKK 26.4 million (approx. NOK 33 million).

* The company holds good positions in the sun protection and antiperspirant markets, and with the acquisition of Riemann, Orkla Care is strengthening its presence in the pharmacy channel. Source text: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)

