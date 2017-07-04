BRIEF-Ningbo Peacebird Fashion's shares to resume trading on July 5
* Says shares to resume trading on July 5 after it announced share option incentive scheme
July 4 Orkla Asa
* Divests laundry business
* Orkla Care has entered into an agreement to sell Lilleborg’s professional laundry business to the Belgian company Christeyns, which offers hygiene and cleaning products and services
* The reason for the divestment is that the laundry business lies outside Lilleborg’s strategic priorities
* The business that is being transferred reported turnover of NOK 37 million ($4.42 million) in 2016. The agreement is expected to be completed in the autumn of 2017. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. Source text: bit.ly/2tLW8dm Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3689 Norwegian crowns)
* Says shares to resume trading on July 5 after it announced share option incentive scheme
* Says it and Hana bank plan to boost asset management unit's capital to 1.0 billion yuan ($147.07 million) from 100 million yuan