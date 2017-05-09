BRIEF-Orkla Q1 results as expected, sees moderate growth ahead

May 9 (Reuters) - Orkla Asa

* Orkla Q1 adjusted EBIT NOK 900 mln (Reuters poll NOK 904 mln)

* Orkla Q1 revenues NOK 9,081 million (Reuters poll NOK 9.16 bln)

* Says profit from associates and joint ventures rose by 5 percent to NOK 485 million

* Says Sapa's profit rose by 49 percent, and Orkla's share amounted to NOK 312 million.

* Says the improvement at Sapa is mainly due to higher earnings from a larger share of value-add business and continuous internal improvements.

* Says growth is expected to remain moderate in the years ahead

* Says aims to deliver organic turnover growth that at least matches market growth and growth in annual adjusted EBIT of 6–9 percent in Branded Consumer Goods in the period 2016–2018.