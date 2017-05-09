FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Orkla Q1 results as expected, sees moderate growth ahead
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 9, 2017 / 5:20 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Orkla Q1 results as expected, sees moderate growth ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Orkla Asa

* Orkla Q1 adjusted EBIT NOK 900 mln (Reuters poll NOK 904 mln)

* Orkla Q1 revenues NOK 9,081 million (Reuters poll NOK 9.16 bln)

* Says profit from associates and joint ventures rose by 5 percent to NOK 485 million

* Says Sapa's profit rose by 49 percent, and Orkla's share amounted to NOK 312 million.

* Says the improvement at Sapa is mainly due to higher earnings from a larger share of value-add business and continuous internal improvements.

* Says growth is expected to remain moderate in the years ahead

* Says aims to deliver organic turnover growth that at least matches market growth and growth in annual adjusted EBIT of 6–9 percent in Branded Consumer Goods in the period 2016–2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

