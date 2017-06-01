FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Orkla says acquisitions key to growth; reiterates targets
June 1, 2017 / 5:42 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Orkla says acquisitions key to growth; reiterates targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Orkla Asa

* Acquisitions are still a key factor in group's growth strategy

* Focuses primarily on acquisitions in markets and categories where group can gain a leading position and exploit economies of scale

* In line with company's dividend policy, group will continue to pay a share of its excess capital back to shareholders

* Says targets remain firm:

* "Keep the strategy on track"

* "Deliver organic growth at least in line with market growth"

* "Target annual EBIT (adj.) growth of 6-9% in BCG", Including add-ons, excluding currency effects and large acquisitions and divestments

* "Maintain a stable dividend of at least NOK 2.50 per share" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

