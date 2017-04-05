FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2017 / 4:50 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Orkla, Thon Holding AS and Oestfold Energi sells Rygge Airport to Jotunfjell Partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Orkla Asa:

* Orkla, Thon Holding as and Oestfold Energi have signed an agreement with the investment company Jotunfjell partners on the sale of Rygge Sivile Lufthavn as

* Under the agreement, the current shareholders, Orkla (40 pct), Thon Holding AS (40 pct) and Oestfold Energi (20 pct) are selling all the shares in Rygge Sivile Lufthavn AS (RSL) to Jotunfjell Partners

* This includes the take-over of the terminal building and other civilian installations at Moss Airport Rygge, which was operated by RSL until it was shut down on 1 November 2016

* The parties have agreed not to disclose the details of the agreement that has been concluded Source text for Eikon:

here

Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

