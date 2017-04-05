BRIEF-Orkla, Thon Holding AS and Oestfold Energi sells Rygge Airport to Jotunfjell Partners

April 5 (Reuters) - Orkla Asa:

* Orkla, Thon Holding as and Oestfold Energi have signed an agreement with the investment company Jotunfjell partners on the sale of Rygge Sivile Lufthavn as

* Under the agreement, the current shareholders, Orkla (40 pct), Thon Holding AS (40 pct) and Oestfold Energi (20 pct) are selling all the shares in Rygge Sivile Lufthavn AS (RSL) to Jotunfjell Partners

* This includes the take-over of the terminal building and other civilian installations at Moss Airport Rygge, which was operated by RSL until it was shut down on 1 November 2016

* The parties have agreed not to disclose the details of the agreement that has been concluded Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)