BRIEF-Orkla to invest more than NOK 500 million in pizza factory

March 29 (Reuters) - Orkla Asa

* Intends to invest more than NOK 500 million ($58.63 million) in its pizza production in Stranda

* Says Norway's annual market for frozen pizza amounts to NOK 2.1 billion

* The investment programme, which covers a period of five years, focuses both on new innovations and on rationalising production

* Towards the end of the period, we want to combine our two factories in Stranda at one site Source text: bit.ly/2ofTjet Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5274 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)