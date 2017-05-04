FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Ormat Technologies says Orix Corp to acquire 22% stake in Ormat for about $627 mln
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 3:52 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Ormat Technologies says Orix Corp to acquire 22% stake in Ormat for about $627 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Ormat Technologies Inc:

* Orix to acquire 22 percent ownership stake in Ormat from FIMI and Bronicki Investments and simultaneously enter into strategic partnership with Ormat

* Orix will acquire an approximately $627 million ownership stake in Ormat

* Under related agreements, Orix will have right to designate three persons to be appointed to an expanded nine-person Ormat board

* In addition, Ormat will have certain rights to serve as technical partner and co-invest in Orix Geothermal Energy projects in Japan

* Under terms company to have exclusive rights to develop, own, operate, provide equipment for Orix Geothermal Energy projects in markets outside Japan

* A special committee of Ormat board of directors was formed to evaluate and negotiate shareholder arrangements proposed by Orix

* Orix to purchase about 11.0 million shares of co from FIMI ENRG Limited Partnership, FIMI ENRG, Bronicki Investments, senior members of management

* Orix to propose fourth person to be mutually agreed by co, Orix to serve as new independent director on Ormat board

* Says per share sale price to be paid by Orix at closing is $57

* Says Orix will acquire approximately 22.1 percent ownership position in Ormat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.