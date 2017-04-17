FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2017 / 9:09 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Oro confirms to issue 150,000 shares to Nomura Securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Oro Co Ltd

* Says it received notice from Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., confirming shares subscription

* Says it will issue 150,000 new shares at the price of 1,904.4 yen ,or for 285.7 million yen in total, through private placement to Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

* Says subscription date April 21 and payment date April 24

* Proceeds is used for capital expenditures, working capital, investment fund and other capital

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/BnP3w8

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

