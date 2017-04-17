BRIEF-Oro confirms to issue 150,000 shares to Nomura Securities

April 17 (Reuters) - Oro Co Ltd
* Says it received notice from Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., confirming shares subscription
* Says it will issue 150,000 new shares at the price of 1,904.4 yen ,or for 285.7 million yen in total, through private placement to Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
* Says subscription date April 21 and payment date April 24
* Proceeds is used for capital expenditures, working capital, investment fund and other capital
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/BnP3w8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)