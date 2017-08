March 30 (Reuters) - Orocobre Ltd:

* Sale of Salinas Grandes exploration assets

* As consideration for sale of Salinas Grandes tenements, LSC will pay to orocobre US$7 million, with US$4 million payable at closing

* As consideration for sale LSC will transfer to Orocobre three properties located at Olaroz

* Consideration also includes a further US$3 million payable by way of 3 annual tranches of US$1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: