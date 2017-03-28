FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Orpea FY recurring EBITDA up 18.5 pct to 475 million euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 28, 2017 / 4:55 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Orpea FY recurring EBITDA up 18.5 pct to 475 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Orpea SA:

* FY revenue revenues up 18.8 pct to 2,841 million euros ($3.08 billion)

* FY recurring EBITDA up 18.5 pct to 475 million euros

* FY net income group share 257.6 million euros versus 153.3 million euros year ago

* FY real-estate portfolio up 18.7 pct to 4.1 billion euros

* 9,313 beds added over the past year

* To propose a dividend or 1.0 euro per share

* For 2017 reiterates its revenue target of 3,125 million euros, a 10 pct increase on 2016, without factoring in the impact of any new developments, with the operating margin remaining consistently firm

* Dr Jean-Claude Marian is retiring as chairman, and Philippe Charrier has been appointed non-executive chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9225 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.