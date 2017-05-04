FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Orthofix International Q1 loss $0.13/shr from continuing operations
May 4, 2017 / 8:23 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Orthofix International Q1 loss $0.13/shr from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Orthofix International Nv:

* Orthofix International reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.27 from continuing operations

* Q1 loss per share $0.13 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $102.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $97.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Orthofix International Nv says Q1 biologics sales of $15.0 million, an increase of 6.3% compared to prior year

* Orthofix International Nv says q1 spine fixation sales of $19.3 million, an increase of 2.3% compared to prior year

* Orthofix International Nv sees 2017 EPS from continuing operations $1.12 to $1.29

* Orthofix International Nv sees 2017 adjusted EPS from continuing operations 1.48 to $1.58

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.52, revenue view $409.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

