BRIEF-Genworth Financial says stockholders adopted deal with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
* Stockholders adopted previously announced merger agreement with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
Feb 27 Orthofix International Nv
* Orthofix international reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.42 from continuing operations
* Q4 loss per share $0.29 from continuing operations
* Q4 sales $108.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $106.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Orthofix international nv sees 2017 net sales $407.0 million to $411.0 million
* Orthofix international nv sees 2017 adjusted eps from continuing operations $ 1.48 to $ 1.58
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.68, revenue view $414.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Orthofix international nv sees 2017 eps from continuing operations $ 1.33 to $ 1.59 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pharma stocks fall after Trump says he will cut drug prices
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's National Treasury has received about $2.4 billion worth of investor bids for Tuesday's reopening of a 6 percent, dollar-denominated bond due in April 2026, a person with direct knowledge of the transaction said on Tuesday.