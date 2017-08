April 20 (Reuters) - Orvana Minerals Corp

* Orvana reports increased gold production for Q2 2017

* Says on track to meet fiscal 2017 production guidance

* Orvana Minerals says consolidated gold equivalent production of 27,683 ounces in Q2 2017 representing an increase of 14 pct compared to Q1 2017