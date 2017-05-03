BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin says no plan to increase offer for WS Atkins
* Snc-Lavalin bidco announces that offer price is final and will not be increased
May 3 Orvana Minerals Corp
* Orvana reports improved second quarter financial results on highest gold production since 2014
* Orvana Minerals Corp qtrly loss per share $0.02
* Q2 revenue $31.7 million
* Orvana Minerals Corp qtrly gold production increase of 31% from Q1 2017 to 20,513 ounces
* Orvana Minerals Corp qtrly gold equivalent production of approximately 27,683 ounces during Q2 2017
May 15 Gold producer Eldorado Gold Corp has agreed to buy the remaining shares of Integra Gold Corp , to expand its mining opportunities in the Eastern Abitibi region of Canada.
BEIJING, May 15 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his new Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the importance of rejecting protectionism in seeking global economic growth.