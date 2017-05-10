FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Oryx Petroleum announces Q1 earnings per share $0.02
May 10, 2017 / 9:48 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Oryx Petroleum announces Q1 earnings per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd

* Oryx Petroleum first quarter 2017 financial and operational results

* Qtrly total revenues of $7.9 million on working interest sales of 169,800 barrels of oil

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd sees 2017 capital expenditure forecast of $47 million

* Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd - Average gross (100%) oil production of 2,900 bbl/d in Q1 2017

* Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd - Average gross (100%) oil production of 2,900 bbl/d in April 2017

* Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd sees four wells to be spudded at zey gawra field in 2017 with associated field infrastructure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

