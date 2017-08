March 15 (Reuters) - Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd

* Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd - 2017 capital expenditure forecast of $45 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.10

* Qtrly revenue $7.8 million versus. $1.5 million

* Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd - cash and cash equivalents decreased to $40.7 million at December 31, 2016 from $54.2 million at December 31, 2015