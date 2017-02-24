BRIEF-LifeAir H2 operating loss at SEK 3.1 million
Feb 28 LifeAir AB (publ) (formerly Ascenditur AB (publ)):
Feb 24 Oryzon Genomics SA:
* FY net loss 5.4 million euros ($5.71 million) versus loss 992,000 euros year ago
* FY net sales 735,000 euros versus 4.3 million euros year ago
* FY research and development expenses at 5.2 million euros, of which 4.3 million euros correspond to development and 0.9 million euros to research Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9449 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 28 LifeAir AB (publ) (formerly Ascenditur AB (publ)):
* Says the co to be listed on TSE first section since March 21, changed from TSE second section
* Says the company to offer an off-floor distribution of 130,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from March 15 to March 17