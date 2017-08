April 24 (Reuters) - Oryzon Genomics SA:

* Obtains new $ 0.3 million grant from Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) to develop companion marker for its ORY-2001 epigenetic drug

* Under terms of grant, ADDF has received a stake of 0.24 percent in the company at a price of 3.410 euro ($3.70) per share, reaches 0.77 percent of common stock

