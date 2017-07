July 20 (Reuters) - ORYZON GENOMICS SA:

* SAYS ROCHE DECIDED TO DISCONTINUE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF ORY-1001

* SAYS RIGHTS LICENSED TO ROCHE WITH RESPECT TO ORY-1001 WILL REVERT TO ORYZON WHEN TERMINATION OF LICENSE BECOMES EFFECTIVE

* SAYS WAS INFORMED THAT DECISION WAS NOT DATA DRIVEN BUT A CONSEQUENCE OF INTERNAL REPRIORITIZATION OF ROCHE'S PIPELINE