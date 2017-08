April 28 (Reuters) - OSCAR PROPERTIES HOLDING AB

* Q1 NET SALES SEK 748.4 MILLION VERSUS SEK 444.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 426.6 MILLION VERSUS SEK 49.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES 2017 OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE CHANGES IN VALUE OF INVESTMENT PROPERTIES TO AMOUNT TO AT LEAST SEK 500 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)