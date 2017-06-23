June 23 OSE Immunotherapeutics SA:

* OSE Immunotherapeutics announces temporary pause of patient accrual while continuing treatment for patients already enrolled in phase 3 clinical trial of Tedopi in advanced lung cancer

* Decided to halt temporarily patient enrollment, but to continue treatment of patients already enrolled in this clinical trial

* Safety profile observed in experimental treatment group is consistent with one observed in previous clinical trials of Tedopi

* Decided to halt temporarily patient enrollment due to an emerging benefit/risk balance of experimental treatment

* Following further review of more patients' data, a decision will be made for trial continuation

Following review, decision to be made for trial continuation or possible amendment to include specific sub-groups of patients