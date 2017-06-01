FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-OSI Systems to acquire Explosive Trace Detection unit from Smiths Group
June 1, 2017 / 1:24 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-OSI Systems to acquire Explosive Trace Detection unit from Smiths Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - OSI Systems Inc

* OSI Systems enters into definitive agreement to acquire Explosive Trace Detection (etd) business from Smiths Group Plc

* OSI Systems Inc - deal for $75.5 million in cash

* OSI Systems Inc - deal for expected to be accretive to fiscal year 2018 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

* OSI Systems Inc - expects to fund acquisition with a combination of balance sheet cash and borrowings from its existing $525 million credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

