3 months ago
BRIEF-Osisko Gold Royalties posts Q1 earnings per share C$0.04
May 4, 2017 / 7:22 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Osisko Gold Royalties posts Q1 earnings per share C$0.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd:

* Osisko Gold Royalties reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.06

* Q1 revenue C$17.1 million versus I/B/E/S view C$16.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.04

* Quarterly gold equivalent ounces earned of 10,418, 9 pct increase compared to Q1 2016

* Outlook for attributable gold equivalent ounces for 2017 remains unchanged

* Decided to exclude gains and losses on foreign exchange from its adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share after review in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

