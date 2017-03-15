FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Osisko Gold Royalties Q4 EPS C$0.08
March 15, 2017 / 9:29 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Osisko Gold Royalties Q4 EPS C$0.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

* Osisko Gold Royalties reports strong 2016 results and provides 2017 guidance

* Q4 revenue c$13.7 million versus i/b/e/s view c$14.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share c$0.08

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd - for 2017, attributable geos are estimated between 43,300 and 46,100

* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd qtrly adjusted earnings of $6.9 million or $0.07 per basic share

* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd - for 2017, estimates gold equivalent ounces 43,300 - 46,100 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

