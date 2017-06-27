BRIEF-David Brereton, Kathryn Ensign-Brereton dispose of Tecsys shares
* David Brereton and Kathryn Ensign-Brereton dispose of Tecsys shares pursuant to a secondary offering
June 27 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd:
* Osisko Gold Royalties - received from Harfang Exploration 5 million shares of Harfang, representing about 17.83% of common shares of harfang
* Osisko Gold Royalties - received Harfang's shares in connection with a qualifying transaction described in Harfang's filing statement dated June 14
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., June 27 SpaceX wants to expand facilities in Florida to refurbish and store its reusable rocket boosters as it increases the pace of launches, documents filed with authorities show.