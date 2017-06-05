FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Osisko Gold to buy precious metals portfolio for C$1.13 bln
#Market News
June 5, 2017 / 10:33 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Osisko Gold to buy precious metals portfolio for C$1.13 bln

2 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd-

* Osisko acquires Orion Mine Finance Royalty Portfolio

* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd - deal for c$1.125 billion

* Says purchase price paid to orion will consist of: c$675 million in cash consideration plus c$450 million in osisko common shares

* Says La Caisse and Fonds invest c$200 and c$75 million in Osisko, respectively

* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd - combination of Osisko and Orion's portfolios will result in company holding a total of 131 royalties and streams

* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd - purchase price paid to Orion will consist of c$675 million in cash consideration plus c$450 million in osisko common shares

* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd says deal immediately accretive to cash flow

* Osisko Gold Royalties - transaction provides Osisko with an unparalleled growth pipeline with expected forecasted production of over 100,000 gold equivalent ounces in 2018

* Osisko Gold - caisse de dépôt et placement du québec, fonds de solidarité ftq to subscribe for c$200 million, c$75 million in shares of co, respectively

* Osisko Gold - additionally, co will draw c$150 million under its revolving credit facility for deal, c$250 million to be funded from current cash reserves

* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd - for deal, 30.9 million common shares of osisko to be issued to orion at a price of c$14.56 per share

* Osisko Gold - after deal, orion, la caisse and fonds will hold respectively 19.7%, 12.7%, and 5.5% of osisko's issued and outstanding common shares

* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd - upon closing of transaction, Oskar Lewnowski, Orion's chief investment officer, will join osisko's board of directors

* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd - as part of its investment agreement, La Caisse will also have right to nominate a director to Osisko's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

