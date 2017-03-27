FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Osisko obtains transfer of Windfall certificate of authorization
March 27, 2017 / 9:24 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Osisko obtains transfer of Windfall certificate of authorization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Osisko Mining Corp

* Osisko obtains transfer of Windfall certificate of authorization

* Osisko Mining Corp - Transfer of existing certificate of authorization from a previous operator to Osisko for purpose of extracting a bulk sample

* Osisko Mining Corp - Pending approval of water treatment system from MDDELCC, dewatering of ramp will begin in Q2 of 2017

* Osisko Mining Corp - Exploration ramp was terminated prior to completion and was allowed to refill with water Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

