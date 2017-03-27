BRIEF-Osisko obtains transfer of Windfall certificate of authorization

March 27 (Reuters) - Osisko Mining Corp

* Osisko obtains transfer of Windfall certificate of authorization

* Osisko Mining Corp - Transfer of existing certificate of authorization from a previous operator to Osisko for purpose of extracting a bulk sample

* Osisko Mining Corp - Pending approval of water treatment system from MDDELCC, dewatering of ramp will begin in Q2 of 2017

* Osisko Mining Corp - Exploration ramp was terminated prior to completion and was allowed to refill with water