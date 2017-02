Feb 24 Osk Holdings Bhd;

* Qtrly net profit 79.1 million rgt

* Qtrly revenue 376.7 million rgt

* Year ago qtrly revenue 455.3 million rgt; year ago qtrly profit 85.5 million rgt

* Board of directors recommends a single-tier final dividend of 5.0 sen per share for the financial year ended 31 dec 2016