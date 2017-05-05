May 5 Oslo Bourse says:

* Oslo Bourse takes Grieg Seafood, Sparebank 1 SR Bank, Gaming Innovation and Link Mobility Group into OSEBX share index

* Norwegian Finance Holding, Multiconsult, American Shipping Company and Biotec Pharmacon go out of osebx share index

* The changes take effect from June 1 2017 Source text for Eikon: [file:///C:/Users/G175674/Downloads/Constituents%20OSEBX_OSEFX%2 0June%202017.pdf] (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)