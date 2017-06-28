Vivendi would need to pay a 30 pct premium to take over Ubisoft, analysts say
* Key battle ground will be Ubisoft's general meeting in September
June 28 OSMOZIS SAS:
* NUMBER OF CAMPING SPACE OR VACATION VILLAGE HOUSING COVERED AT END OF MAY IS 230,402
* CONFIRMS GROWTH OBJECTIVES OF PLACES COVERED AT END OF AUG 2017 TO BE SIMILAR TO THE ONES OF END OF AUG 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2tpshHg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Key battle ground will be Ubisoft's general meeting in September
June 28 Russian cyber-security firm Kaspersky Lab said on Wednesday U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation agents have had "brief interactions" with some of its U.S. employees, discussions that the company described as "due diligence" chats.