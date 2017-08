May 17 (Reuters) - OSMOZIS SAS:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 1.9 MILLION, UP BY 8.4 PERCENT

* H1 NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 1.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 0.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 1.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FORECASTS CONTINUATION OF DYNAMICS OF GROWTH IN H2 Source text: bit.ly/2rferGg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)