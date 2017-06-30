BRIEF-Southwest Airlines announces leadership changes
* Southwest Airlines Co - senior vice president and chief information officer Randy Sloan is leaving company in mid-July
June 30 Otis Gold Corp
* Early Warning Announcement - Otis sells non-core projects to Strata Minerals Inc.
* Says Otis will be issued 2,750,000 common shares of Strata at a deemed price of $0.25 per share
* Otis Gold Corp - Total deemed consideration C$687,500 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Atossa Genetics - On June 29, offered to modify rights of holders of warrants issued in public offering company completed on April 3, 2017 - SEC Filing