6 months ago
BRIEF-Otonomy qtrly loss per share $0.88
#Market News
March 2, 2017 / 9:26 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Otonomy qtrly loss per share $0.88

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Otonomy Inc:

* Otonomy Inc qtrly loss per share $0.88

* Says topline data for oto-104 phase 3 trials expected in 2H2017

* Otonomy Inc - realigned sales territories to optimize coverage of accounts with current or near-term potential for otiprio utilization

* Says realignment enabled co to reduce size of sales force from 40 to 20 sales representatives

* Says in addition, Otonomy's chief commercial officer has left company

* Expects submission of an SNDA to FDA for otiprio in AOE in the first half of 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2mLfngn) Further company coverage:

