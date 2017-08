March 21 (Reuters) - OTP Bank Nyrt:

* Proposes 190 forints ($0.6636) per share dividend on 2016 results - AGM proposals

* Dividend up from 165 forints per share on previous year

* Bank to hold Annual General Meeting on April 12

* Sets June 6 as first day of dividend payment Further company coverage: ($1 = 286.3 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)