April 12 Hungary's OTP Bank CEO Sandor Csanyi tells annual shareholder meeting

* Expects ROE to stay "very good" and relatively high among peers in the future

* Return on equity was Europe's third-highest behind two Swedish banks when share price was at 9,400 forints, near 10-year high, earlier this year

* Expects to receive regulatory approval for acquisition of Croatia's Splitska Banka from Societe Generale today or tomorrow

* Expects to close Splitska deal shortly, probably by end of month

2016 capital adequacy was far higher than 12.5 percent goal because of unsuccessful acquisition attempts, higher than expected profit