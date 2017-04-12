April 12 Hungary's OTP Bank CEO Sandor
Csanyi tells annual shareholder meeting
* Expects ROE to stay "very good" and relatively high among
peers in the future
* Return on equity was Europe's third-highest behind two
Swedish banks when share price was at 9,400 forints, near
10-year high, earlier this year
* Expects to receive regulatory approval for acquisition of
Croatia's Splitska Banka from Societe Generale today or tomorrow
* Expects to close Splitska deal shortly, probably by end of
month
* 2016 capital adequacy was far higher than 12.5 percent
goal because of unsuccessful acquisition attempts, higher than
expected profit
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)