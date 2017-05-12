FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-OTP sees "reasons for optimism", eyes acquisitions in CEE
May 12, 2017 / 7:37 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-OTP sees "reasons for optimism", eyes acquisitions in CEE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Hungary's OTP Bank Deputy CEO Laszlo Bencsik tells press conference:

* Further steps needed to improve profitability in Slovakia, Serbia and Montenegro

* Steps could include acquisitions as well as organic moves to grow operations in those three countries

* OTP is glad loan-to-deposit ratio grew, would like to see it get nearer to 100 percent in coming years

* 6 percent q/q growth of Hungarian corporate loan stock in Q1 is reason for optimism going ahead

* Expects dynamic loan growth in Russia this year, primarily in consumer loans

* Timing of acquisition of Splitska Banka in Croatia was "favourable" as Croatia is expected to undergo growth phase Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

