May 2 (Reuters) - H LUNDBECK A/S

* OTSUKA AND LUNDBECK ANNOUNCE IMPROVEMENT OF AGITATION SYMPTOMS RELATED TO ALZHEIMER’S-TYPE DEMENTIA FOLLOWING TREATMENT WITH BREXPIPRAZOLE RELATIVE TO PLACEBO

* IN BOTH STUDIES, PATIENTS TREATED WITH BREXPIPRAZOLE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SYMPTOMS OF AGITATION RELATIVE TO PLACEBO