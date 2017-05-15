FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2017

BRIEF-Otsuka, Teva sign licensing agreement for Japan on TEV-48125

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co

* Otsuka and Teva sign licensing agreement for Japan on prophylactic migraine drug candidate fremanezumab (TEV-48125)

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - with the agreement consummated, Otsuka is to pay Teva a lump-sum payment of $50 million

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - future clinical trials in Japan will be carried out and funded by Otsuka

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd- in addition, Otsuka holds exclusive sales rights and will pay royalties on revenues to Teva

* Teva Pharmaceutical-through agreement, otsuka secures exclusive rights in japan to fremanezumab, which teva is globally developing in other countries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

